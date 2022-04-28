79°F
LETTER: Republicans have become a Trump cult

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
April 27, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
While I disagree with many, if not most, of President Joe Biden’s policies, there cannot be a dispute that he is trying to do his best for the people of the United States. Donald Trump always put himself first and the American people second.

There cannot be any dispute whatsoever that Trump attempted a coup on Jan. 6, 2021, and tried to turn the United States into a dictatorship with himself as the dictator. These facts are the only facts that must be considered by every American voter when he or she votes in any coming election. The Republican party does not exist — it has become the Trump cult with Trump as the dictator.

