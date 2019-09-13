80°F
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal does a public service with LVCVA coverage

By Stan Olson, Las Vegas
September 12, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Hats off to the Review-Journal for its investigative reporting on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority airline gift card scandal. It may not be Watergate, but it is important. Your community is heartened to know you are standing at the gates of integrity as the wealthy and privileged try to drain the last drop of blood out of the system that has served them so well.

Now stay on the story, as you know District Attorney Steve Wolfson will try to plea deal the sentence down to 30 days home confinement.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
LETTER: Global warming is a sham
Glade Barlow Las Vegas

The Review-Journal’s temperature “snapshot’ for September revealed interesting temperature records.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
LETTER: Bernie Sanders, prisoners and free stuff
Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas

Sen. Bernie Sanders and other Democratic presidential hopefuls are promising to reduce our prison population by half.

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
LETTER: Green energy and destruction in the Bahamas
J.J. Schrader Henderson

I wonder what the status of a “green” Bahamas would be after days of no sunlight and sustained 170 mph winds that most likely would have destroyed all the windmills and solar panels.

Southbound vehicles leave El Paso, Texas and enter Juarez, Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas ...
LETTER: Freudian slip
By James Moldenhauer, North Las Vegas

An recent article unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.