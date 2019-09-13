LETTER: Review-Journal does a public service with LVCVA coverage

Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Hats off to the Review-Journal for its investigative reporting on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority airline gift card scandal. It may not be Watergate, but it is important. Your community is heartened to know you are standing at the gates of integrity as the wealthy and privileged try to drain the last drop of blood out of the system that has served them so well.

Now stay on the story, as you know District Attorney Steve Wolfson will try to plea deal the sentence down to 30 days home confinement.