LETTER: Review-Journal editorial on budget omitted a few salient facts.

The Review-Journal’s Saturday editorial about Democrats not being interested in fiscal responsibility was delightfully masterful in its deception. From the beginning to the end of the editorial, the fact that Democrats did not agree to a proposed “minuscule cut” (your words) in the budget deal is the sole topic. Yet it is never revealed where the $150 billion was supposed to be cut. That is important.

The reader needs to know that information before an opinion can be formed about whether rejecting the proposal was wise or not. Further, the implication that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats must be to blame for this budget mess appears to be more smoke and mirrors to deflect from the real problems caused by the current administration.