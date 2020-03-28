52°F
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal reader not happy with loss of Wayne Allyn Root

Bill Walker Las Vegas
March 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s decision to drop Wayne Allyn Root’s column is making me rethink our subscription to the paper. Mr. Root was the one commentary writer in this city who has kept us informed of what is happening locally as well as statewide and nationwide.

His dismissal leaves a huge void in what the RJ offers. Mr Root’s colorful and controversial style is what kept us reading his opinion pieces on the days he was featured.

My wife and I might be better off just getting our news online.

