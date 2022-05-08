LETTER: Richard Bryan is one of a kind

He was hard-working, honest and ethical and amazing in his total recall of all those he met — and did it all with a masterful sense of humor.

Former U.S. Senator and Nevada Gov. Richard Bryan listens during the Nevada Senators Panel at UNLV Thomas and Mack Moot Court on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As a longtime resident of Nevada, I saw the recent article about Dick Bryan retiring from the practice of law. It recalled for me a different time, when representatives weren’t strictly selected by party majorities to unwaveringly carry out party dogma — or else. Rather, political beliefs were certainly part of the evaluation during an election but also weighed was a candidate’s ability to balance differing views with common sense and to conclude — often through compromise — what was best for the country, the state and constituents, which is not always in sync.

Sen. Richard Bryan did all this. He was a good one to be sure. He was hardworking, honest and ethical and amazing in his total recall of all those he met — and did it all with a masterful sense of humor, something else that is void from most every other politician on the scene these days. Yes, Frank, he made it a very good year.