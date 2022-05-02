LETTER: Right to privacy should extend to women’s reproduction rights

Men cannot get pregnant, so they should not be in control of all women’s right to choose.

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I agree with your April 25 editorial telling us that, “People have a right to be left alone and to keep things they don’t want to share private.” However, why don’t women have that same right to reproductive health? Why should the government intrude into women’s bedrooms and deny them the right to make such serious health decisions based on advice between the women and their doctors as well as the women’s own religious beliefs?

This is a basic right for all women to make their own decisions. Men cannot get pregnant, so they should not be in control of all women’s right to choose.