79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: RJ columnist goes easy on Gov. Steve Sisolak

Josh Kunis Las Vegas
May 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Steve Sebelius’s Sunday column (“Sisolak on the right path”) was way too easy on the governor regarding his lack of a plan, lack of leadership and lack of courage. The criticism is not “disingenuous,” it is legitimate.

Mr. Sebelius makes the argument that it will be on Gov. Steve Sisolak to fix our economy through painful layoffs, furloughs and budget cuts. But this ignores the obvious: The governor will have his “Please sir, may I have some more” Oliver Twist moment to the Feds with his hands out for a major bailout. So maybe it’s Gov. Sisolak’s alleged pain and concern that is disingenuous.

MOST READ
1
Some businesses to reopen Saturday, but not casinos
Some businesses to reopen Saturday, but not casinos
2
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
3
Raiders release 2020 schedule
Raiders release 2020 schedule
4
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
5
Culinary urges gaming commission to make casino reopening plans public
Culinary urges gaming commission to make casino reopening plans public
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST