LETTER: RJ columnist goes easy on Gov. Steve Sisolak

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Sebelius’s Sunday column (“Sisolak on the right path”) was way too easy on the governor regarding his lack of a plan, lack of leadership and lack of courage. The criticism is not “disingenuous,” it is legitimate.

Mr. Sebelius makes the argument that it will be on Gov. Steve Sisolak to fix our economy through painful layoffs, furloughs and budget cuts. But this ignores the obvious: The governor will have his “Please sir, may I have some more” Oliver Twist moment to the Feds with his hands out for a major bailout. So maybe it’s Gov. Sisolak’s alleged pain and concern that is disingenuous.