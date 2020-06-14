80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: RJ sections offer differing views on Floyd protests

Eleanor Van Sciver Mesquite
June 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2020 - 9:13 pm

I was struck by the juxtaposition of your June 7 Viewpoints section vis a vis your Entertainment section. The Viewpoints essays condemned the protests that are being held nationwide. In particular, you featured Larry Elder, a black voice who often speaks against positions championed by most of those who speak for the black community. All of the columnists saw the demonstrations or protests as riots resulting in property damage. I saw them as peaceful protests marred by a few opportunistic criminals or extremists on both sides of the political spectrum.

That being said, your Entertainment article appeared to champion the call for change from a local Las Vegas Academy grad and lauded his powerful statement. This dichotomy is difficult to reconcile. Perhaps the Entertainment section is the opiate for the people who would otherwise find your viewpoint unacceptable.

MOST READ
1
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
2
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
3
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
4
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
5
Classmates visit site of Summerlin crash, ID 2 brothers killed
Classmates visit site of Summerlin crash, ID 2 brothers killed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Defunding the police?
Elaine Harman Las Vegas

Excessive demands may turn off many sympathetic to protesters.