LETTER: RJ sections offer differing views on Floyd protests

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, second from right, and First Lady Sarah Clarke, right pause before George Floyd's casket Thursday, June 4, 2020, before a memorial service for Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

I was struck by the juxtaposition of your June 7 Viewpoints section vis a vis your Entertainment section. The Viewpoints essays condemned the protests that are being held nationwide. In particular, you featured Larry Elder, a black voice who often speaks against positions championed by most of those who speak for the black community. All of the columnists saw the demonstrations or protests as riots resulting in property damage. I saw them as peaceful protests marred by a few opportunistic criminals or extremists on both sides of the political spectrum.

That being said, your Entertainment article appeared to champion the call for change from a local Las Vegas Academy grad and lauded his powerful statement. This dichotomy is difficult to reconcile. Perhaps the Entertainment section is the opiate for the people who would otherwise find your viewpoint unacceptable.