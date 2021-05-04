LETTER: RJ stories on bad cops ignore the good officers

The only point of the Review-Journal’s recent articles digging into past police officer mistakes is to hurt officers on and off the job

(Getty Images)

I have been in law-enforcement for 20 years and have recently retired. I made mistakes, like anyone in any job has done in their past. The only point of the Review-Journal’s recent articles digging into past police officer mistakes is to hurt officers on and off the job (“Flawed discipline,” April 25). What about writing articles on all the officers who got hurt on the job? What about those who are on disability and can’t go back to work?

Spend a day with police officers and then tell me how it feels. You will have a different perspective. On the worst day of your life, a police officer will be there to help you.