Letters

LETTER: RJ’s coverage of convention authority deserves kudos

Paul Grasewicz Las Vegas
August 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Please express my thanks to all members of the Review-Journal staff who worked on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority scandal story. The community owes the newspaper a debt of gratitude for exposing the inner workings of the authority’s “cartel.” I doubt your reporters hear compliments often from the public. The financial abuse that went on for years at the convention authority was finally stopped.

At least former LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter was fined for violating state ethics laws (Aug. 21 Review-Journal). I would have thought it would have been more than $24,000. I am disappointed that they panel gave him until Dec 31, 2021, to pay the fine. Please note this date on an internal calendar so actual payment can be verified. As has been mentioned in previous articles, such fines sometimes are forgotten.

I also wish Oscar Goodman’s abuse of the LVCVA system could have been addressed by the state, too. The ridiculous deal he got was a crime.

Anyway, we appreciate the fine work of the Review-Journal’s investigative reporters.

