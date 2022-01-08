54°F
LETTER: Scaring people with ridiculous COVID statistics

Sue Jerrems Las Vegas
January 7, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Gee, what a surprise that the emergency rooms and testing centers are overwhelmed (Tuesday Review-Journal). What do you expect when the news bombards people with the rampant doom and death of the coronavirus even when it isn’t a deadly variant?

Between Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, Steve Sisolak and the media, we can keep people in a panic for years to come. The media love it because they can sell advertising. The president and governor want it so they can maintain dictatorial control far beyond anything they imagined. And Dr. Fauci is going to keep using scare tactics so he can go down as a medical hero of the likes of Lister, Pasteur, Fleming and Salk even if he has not stopped the virus.

Please remember that the virus will likely become less lethal with each variant because viruses need a living host to sustain themselves. It is here to stay. Let it fade into the same category as colds and the flu. Stop the obsessive need to scare people by flooding them with pointless numbers and ridiculous statistics. Maybe then we will be able to move on to living, working and functioning again.

