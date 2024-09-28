LETTER: School board should hold off on new superintendent selection

A new school board will convene in January 2025, potentially with four new voting members. These members will represent the true voice of the people and should.

Some Clark County School District trustees, parental rights advocates and the teachers union, based on my observations during school board meetings and reports in the Review-Journal, are concerned that a lame-duck school board will produce a lame superintendent.

A new school board will convene in January 2025, potentially with four new voting members. These members will represent the true voice of the people and should, therefore, be the ones to choose the next superintendent. This is common sense. But since when has that mattered to this merry band of policymakers?