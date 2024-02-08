48°F
Letters

LETTER: School board throws away taxpayer money

Charles Wood Henderson
February 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It appears the Clark County School Board has too much money or the trustees have no regard for the money to which they have access. They send groups of employees to Florida and Hawaii, reportedly to hire teachers, and end up with few applicants and are unable to satisfactorily account for the trips being worth the cost. It appears this has been going on for some time.

It is high time for some oversight of their spending. Once the money is spent, it is gone and then all anyone can do is complain or try to get some accountability. The Review-Journal does a very good job of revealing wasted taxpayer money by state and local government agencies. Why can’t these organizations be trusted to spend money without waste?

