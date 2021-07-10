LETTER: Schools have an academic purpose …

I very much liked the Sunday letter by student Samuel Hwang headlined “Student thoughts.” Mr. Hwang makes many valid points regarding the new grading rules proposed by the Clark County School District. I agree with him that students should not be given a minimum of 50 percent when they’ve not proved, by testing or assignment completion, that they know the subject or on which they’re being tested.

I don’t agree, however, with his statement that “schools must teach their students values that are needed for life: accountability, integrity, hard work and discipline.” The parents are responsible for teaching their children these core values and the children, especially by high school age, should have a firm grip on them.

The school’s job is to teach the academic curriculum, not to teach the students everyday core values.

If a child has misbehaved at home, they’re held accountable and disciplined. This should’ve been learned from a very young age. Children should’ve been cleaning their rooms, doing chores and learning that these things are required in life, and that life is hard work. Integrity, in my opinion, is learned over time after having been taught and practiced these other core values. These should include always being honest, doing the right thing and telling the truth, even when nobody is looking.

If you know and practice all of these things, you probably have integrity.