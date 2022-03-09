51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Schumer puts his troops on the record when it comes to abortion extremism

​Steve Dorsey Mesquite
March 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did Nevadans a great service last week. By pushing for a vote on a bill that would allow abortion on demand at any time, even up to the moment of birth, and would override state laws, he forced the members of the Senate to take a public position. Our own Sen. Cortez Masto voted in favor of this abomination, so everyone should keep this in mind when the election rolls around in November. Thank you, Sen. Schumer.

MOST READ
1
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
2
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
3
Colorado woman hits $145K jackpot on the Strip
Colorado woman hits $145K jackpot on the Strip
4
Rising Las Vegas home prices ‘not sustainable’
Rising Las Vegas home prices ‘not sustainable’
5
Henderson teen who died after being hit by car identified
Henderson teen who died after being hit by car identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on th ...
LETTER: We are letting Russia win
Linda Parker Las Vegas

I understand not sending troops to war, especially civil and religious wars, but as Ukraine is being bullied, we are letting Russia win.