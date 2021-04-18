66°F
Letters

LETTER: Science deals with facts

John Pauli Las Vegas
April 17, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In his Wednesday column, Victor Joecks writes that the experts on the coronavirus got it wrong because they kept changing their advice. Science is like that. Science deals with facts, and as facts on the ground change so do their findings. As astonishing as this may seem to Mr. Joecks, that means their advice changes. Like the mask wearing and social distancing.

Apparently, Mr. Joecks thinks that science is static. Science evolves, like when we used to believe that bleeding to remove the bad blood was the best way to cure the sick. Scientist learned and moved on. It is time for Mr. Joecks to move on. Science and scientist are not his enemy, ignorance is.

