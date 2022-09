FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

To California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other leftist enthusiasts: Doesn’t it seem more then ironic that you have no problem with migrants walking hundreds of miles across the desert to cross the border, but you say it’s inhumane to send them via jet or bus to your sanctuary cities? Just wondering.