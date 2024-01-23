50°F
LETTER: Sheriff wants traffic cameras

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
January 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
According to last Thursday’s Review-Journal, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill favors both red light cameras and speed cameras. There are a few people who love red light cameras and speed cameras: the police, lawyers and government treasurers.

If you’re going to install them, you should also address why red lights sometimes get fudged.

One of the main reasons I’ve seen is the ridiculous time you have to wait for some lights to change, especially if you have to sit through more than one or two cycles in heavy traffic. No wonder you always see those two or three “extra” cars going through.

And let’s revisit — with extreme prejudice — those distracted phone drivers. They’re everywhere.

Speed cameras are another matter. You’d better let people know the “fudge” limits. In most places you don’t have to worry about getting pulled over if you don’t go 10 mph over the posted speed limit (unless it’s a school zone or construction area). If you’re going to post speed cams at “zero tolerance,” expect a general uprising.

One last one suggestion: Maybe get some of these “on their eighth traffic ticket in the past six months” people off the streets — permanently. Who knows, maybe there’d be less need for all those expensive cameras.

