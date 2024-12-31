48°F
LETTER: Should pickleball courts be a local convern?

Jimmy Wike Mesquite
December 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Thursday Review-Journal reported that the BLM is funding construction of 30 pickleball courts at a cost of $12 million, coming from the sale of public land. I’ve got nothing against pickleball courts, but shouldn’t these types of projects come under the purview of local municipalities and their parks and recreation departments? And at $400,000 per unit for a patch of asphalt, a fence and a net, it smacks of “somebody’s got a guy.”

This is the equivalent of the Clark County School District wasting money on superfluous noncore educational pursuits. Whoops. Never mind.

