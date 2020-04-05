66°F
LETTER: Shutdown leaving people without jobs, food

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
April 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Our elected idiots don’t have a clue about the real world. They smugly create paper money by the pallet and expect us to be happy without doing our jobs — and, it’s looking like, without food.

My neighborhood Albertsons has been essentially out of paper products, rice, beans and flour for nearly three weeks. I have no idea how that happens, but I checked on Amazon, and it is also essentially out of beans, rice and flour.

As of Friday, Nevada had about 1,500 cases of coronavirus out of 3.14 million residents. The shutdown is insane and needs to end right now. Consider what 3.5 million outraged citizens could do once they realize they can’t get groceries because of what the politicians are doing to them.

An “abundance of caution” is going to destroy our country.

