LETTER: Signature verification just one election issue that needs reform

In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, ballots are processed at Multnomah County election headquarters in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Regarding Victor Joecks’ Nov. 11 column on signature verification problems: I received my ballot in the mail and proceeded to mark it with a black Sharpie. I was dismayed to find that the ink bled through to the other side of the ballot, and I was afraid that those marks might be misinterpreted.

I went to a polling place on Election Day and relayed those concerns to the election worker, who presented me with an electronic pad to sign with a foam-tipped pen. My “foam” signature did not match well with my ink signature on file, so the poll worker asked for my ID, which I gladly presented. I proceeded to the booth to cast my votes.

There are many issues with Nevada’s current voting process that need to be addressed. But anecdotal presentations do little to persuade those who might affect those changes.

First. ballots should not be printed on two sides. A ballot of one or two pages should be constructed to be easily read by electronic scans. Second, mail-in ballots should be post-marked one week before Election Day and received no later than one day after Election Day. Third, drop-off ballots on Election Day must be discontinued.

These measures will not disenfranchise any voter, but will alleviate many of the concerns regarding our voting process.