LETTER: Simmer down over competitive eating contests

Competitive eater Miki Sudo celebrates after setting the women's world record of 48 and a half hot dogs to win the women's division of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In response to Melvina Donovan’s Monday letter on eating contests (“Danger, danger”): Whatever happened to, “My body, my choice?” Or does that apply only to killing babies?

As to the dangers of competitive eating contests, I would ask Ms. Donovan to back up her claims: How many people have ever died from that activity compared to … say … driving a car or flying in an airplane? Ms. Donovan just wants the government to control every single aspect of our lives. It’s sad. I’ll take my constitutional freedoms instead.