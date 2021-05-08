LETTER: Simmer down over competitive eating contests
We don’t need to expand the Nanny State.
In response to Melvina Donovan’s Monday letter on eating contests (“Danger, danger”): Whatever happened to, “My body, my choice?” Or does that apply only to killing babies?
As to the dangers of competitive eating contests, I would ask Ms. Donovan to back up her claims: How many people have ever died from that activity compared to … say … driving a car or flying in an airplane? Ms. Donovan just wants the government to control every single aspect of our lives. It’s sad. I’ll take my constitutional freedoms instead.