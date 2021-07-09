LETTER: So Joe Lombardo has a Trump problem?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

I mostly disagreed with Steve Sebelius’ Sunday column (“Lombardo has a Donald Trump problem”), but one paragraph in particular stood out like a sore thumb. Mr. Sebelius writes that left-wing figures such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “make a lot of noise but don’t exercise the same chokehold” over the Democrats that Trump did in the GOP.

Well, guess what?

Joe Biden ran and campaigned as a moderate who would unite the people and heal the country’s wounds. But this man has swung so far to the left since his election. Anyone with a brain who follows politics at all knows that “The Squad” is running the Democratic Party. Try to be a little more honest, Mr. Sebelius.