106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: So Joe Lombardo has a Trump problem?

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
July 8, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

I mostly disagreed with Steve Sebelius’ Sunday column (“Lombardo has a Donald Trump problem”), but one paragraph in particular stood out like a sore thumb. Mr. Sebelius writes that left-wing figures such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “make a lot of noise but don’t exercise the same chokehold” over the Democrats that Trump did in the GOP.

Well, guess what?

Joe Biden ran and campaigned as a moderate who would unite the people and heal the country’s wounds. But this man has swung so far to the left since his election. Anyone with a brain who follows politics at all knows that “The Squad” is running the Democratic Party. Try to be a little more honest, Mr. Sebelius.

MOST READ
1
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
2
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
3
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
4
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
5
Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19
Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST