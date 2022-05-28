LETTER: So many crackpot theories, so little time

The U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

It is impossible to understand how so many crackpot theories are accepted as fact by so many people. Most voters believe every word their party says is true and every word the other party says is a lie. Sometimes the more ridiculous the lie the easier it is to sell. These days the more outrageous the behavior of the candidate the more dedicated the support of their followers. Beware, authoritarian government lurks.