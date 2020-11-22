56°F
Letters

LETTER: So now Democrats want ‘compromise’

S.G. Foulds Henderson
November 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
In response to Steve Sebelius’s Sunday commentary “Divided country needs leaders who compromise”:

How do you compromise with a socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders, who would like to dismantle the United States from a capitalist society to one with ever increasing government control? How do you compromise with the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, when she holds the relief bill as hostage? Where was the compromise with the Affordable Care Act during the Obama presidency?

Apparently, Mr. Sebelius and others believe that when they are in control you must compromise by agreeing with their policies or nothing at all. The my-way-or-the-highway approach. Where was this attitude the past four years?

