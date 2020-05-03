LETTER: Social promotion and coronavirus school closures

The coronavirus forced Gov. Steve Sisolak to close all Nevada schools for the balance of the school year. Teachers are making valiant efforts to reach their students and offer ongoing education online and through worksheet handouts. But estimates show that up to one-third of the students may not be receiving any academic instruction.

In his April 26 column, Victor Joecks presented evidence indicating the life-long, serious effects of pushing unprepared children on to the next grade level. In just two words: spot on.

I fully support his call for the governor to use his emergency powers to order Nevada schools to end “social promotions” for children in early elementary grades. I trust all Nevada school boards, local and state educators and concerned parents will push hard to make this a reality.