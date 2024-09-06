92°F
Letters

LETTER: Some justice is served in Jeff German’s murder

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
September 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Some measure of justice has been served with a guilty verdict for first-degree murder in the killing of RJ reporter Jeff German. However, did the district attorney push for the death penalty? Why did the sentence include the possibility of parole? That isn’t justice for Mr. German or his family, who I am sure are still grieving. The possibility of parole is not justice. I hope members of the parole board turn down Robert Telles every time he come before them. He has shown zero remorse.

