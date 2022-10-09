81°F
LETTER: Southern Nevada officials forgetting for whom they work

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
October 8, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Art Kane’s Sept. 25 report (“County oversight failures are all too common”) underscores a serious and growing concern among our community.

Taxpaying residents look to our elected officials to ensure ethical, transparent and competent operations throughout the various public offices. We expect accountability and restitution from those who abuse their positions, rather than watching them get rewarded with raises or little punitive action.

But deputy county manager Jeff Wells appears to have a differing philosophy. These officials were not chosen so they could coast along on the public dole until they can retire with a comfortable pension (also courtesy of the taxpayers). They have an obligation to fulfill our expectations, or perhaps they need to find other jobs.

I would also remind those representing us that we placed them in office for the collective good of all constituents, and not just special interests.

It’s disturbing that we must rely upon our local newspaper reporters to compel officials do the right thing. But I’m glad we have these reporters.

