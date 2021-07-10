105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Southern Nevada water officials falling down on the job

Monterey Brookman Las Vegas
July 9, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/La ...
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Valley Water District and Southern Nevada Water Authority should be ashamed. They assign us common folk meager watering days, watering hours, issue fines if we — heaven forbid — need to water on Sunday and send a mean letter if we need a few extra gallons for a tree. Meanwhile, the rich and irresponsible are building mountainside and lakeside multi-multimillion-dollar, zillion-square-foot homes.

The Sunday’s Review-Journal real-estate section featured a 15,000-square-foot home with three interconnected pools, a living room surrounded on three sides by water, nine bathrooms, two outdoor kitchens (we assume there’s one inside) and … need we say more? Seriously? Members of the Clark County Commission, the water authority and the water district do not see a problem here?

Well, we commoners sure do.

Many of these multimillion-dollar mansions are lived in only a small part of the year, which adds to our grief because everyone knows you can’t leave a home vacant without flushing toilets and running showers, faucets, dishwashers while maintaining the landscape and filling pools and fountains.

It’s reprehensible to have a Golden Knights player scowling at us to conserve “or else” while irresponsible building is occurring all around us. How about water officials call it what it is: pay to play. Billionaire homes that are showcases for art are shattering all-time Vegas sales — they are also shattering water usage records. Build an art museum, instead. This is egregious.

New leadership with conservation-minded integrity is needed to reverse this lack of planning and to inform architects and builders that it’s a desert out there.

MOST READ
1
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
2
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
3
Oakland A’s exploring possible temporary stint at Las Vegas Ballpark
Oakland A’s exploring possible temporary stint at Las Vegas Ballpark
4
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
5
How to get to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert
How to get to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST