LETTER: Southern Nevada water officials falling down on the job

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Valley Water District and Southern Nevada Water Authority should be ashamed. They assign us common folk meager watering days, watering hours, issue fines if we — heaven forbid — need to water on Sunday and send a mean letter if we need a few extra gallons for a tree. Meanwhile, the rich and irresponsible are building mountainside and lakeside multi-multimillion-dollar, zillion-square-foot homes.

The Sunday’s Review-Journal real-estate section featured a 15,000-square-foot home with three interconnected pools, a living room surrounded on three sides by water, nine bathrooms, two outdoor kitchens (we assume there’s one inside) and … need we say more? Seriously? Members of the Clark County Commission, the water authority and the water district do not see a problem here?

Well, we commoners sure do.

Many of these multimillion-dollar mansions are lived in only a small part of the year, which adds to our grief because everyone knows you can’t leave a home vacant without flushing toilets and running showers, faucets, dishwashers while maintaining the landscape and filling pools and fountains.

It’s reprehensible to have a Golden Knights player scowling at us to conserve “or else” while irresponsible building is occurring all around us. How about water officials call it what it is: pay to play. Billionaire homes that are showcases for art are shattering all-time Vegas sales — they are also shattering water usage records. Build an art museum, instead. This is egregious.

New leadership with conservation-minded integrity is needed to reverse this lack of planning and to inform architects and builders that it’s a desert out there.