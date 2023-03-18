56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Southern Nevadans paying the price for legalized pot

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
March 17, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your recent story on police stepping up patrols to identify drivers under the influence of marijuana:

In a town where we already have more than our fair share of impaired drivers and high auto insurance rates, many of us questioned the wisdom of legalizing recreational marijuana. Now we’re experiencing the consequences.

Families have lost loved ones in traffic accidents, vehicles have been damaged or totaled, insurance premiums have continued to rise at alarming rates and yet we’re adding cannabis lounges to the mix. Does anyone really believe that all pot-consuming adults will be responsible enough to call for a ride instead of getting into their vehicle and driving off?

Data bears out the problems that arise where recreational marijuana has been legalized. Our police are needed elsewhere these days instead of being required to focus on impaired drivers.

In a place where we routinely accommodate the tourism industry and our visitors, how about taking the safety and well-being of our residents into consideration? Marijuana industry leaders admit the need to learn more, but our community doesn’t want to be the guinea pigs and victims of that learning curve.

MOST READ
1
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
2
Raiders introduce Jimmy Garoppolo as new QB
Raiders introduce Jimmy Garoppolo as new QB
3
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
4
The Bend retail complex takes form with pickleball, eateries in the works
The Bend retail complex takes form with pickleball, eateries in the works
5
Lawsuit alleges real estate agent drugged, raped women in Las Vegas, LA
Lawsuit alleges real estate agent drugged, raped women in Las Vegas, LA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The experts erred plenty on COVID
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

It’s been three years since the smartest of the science folks assured us that they were following the science.

Native American petroglyphs line the rock walls along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within ...
LETTER: Avi Kwa Ame monument is a land grab
Ken Freeman Henderson

The area is already protected. The locals do not want the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, and it is not needed.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
LETTER: Does anybody really know what time it is?
Evelyn Veyette Henderson

Will God have to take things in hand and tell mankind to go back to start over with the sundial so they will understand once again how time works? Only time will tell.

More stories for you
Nevada cannabis lounges stoke DUI fears as fatal crashes rise
Nevada cannabis lounges stoke DUI fears as fatal crashes rise
LETTER: Carson City proposals will make homeless problems worse
LETTER: Carson City proposals will make homeless problems worse
Downtown marijuana district possible as city delays vote on pot lounges
Downtown marijuana district possible as city delays vote on pot lounges
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
COMMENTARY: Vets in Nevada, elsewhere deserve greater home care choices
COMMENTARY: Vets in Nevada, elsewhere deserve greater home care choices
Police say man drove 90 mph on Flamingo, caused fatal crash
Police say man drove 90 mph on Flamingo, caused fatal crash