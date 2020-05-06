LETTER: State unemployment hotline should be 24/7

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Here’s an idea so that Gov. Steve Sisolak can fix the unemployment mess. I’ve been trying to get through to no avail at all times of the day for 45 days. The message is, “The queue is full for the day.” Yes, even at 8 a.m. when the office opens. And that’s if the phone rings at all and doesn’t hang up on me first.

Let’s take a different approach. Make those in the unemployment office work in three eight-hour shifts to be available 24 hours a day until they can service the thousands of desperate folks out there trying to survive this mess. Right now you’re trying to squeeze the thousands of victims through one lane. Add two more lanes, and we all might be able to get through.

It seems simple to me. Let’s think outside the box. Or does the governor need to consult with California before deciding to do anything?