83°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Stop shoplifting by arresting shoplifters

Bruce Schowers Las Vegas
April 17, 2023 - 4:36 pm
 
Gavel and judge
Gavel and judge

I laughed when I read Victor Joecks’ Friday commentary regarding the reasons why shoplifting is so prevalent in Las Vegas and elsewhere. The answer is simple: There is no enforcement of the law against it.

I have worked in retail security, and there is one rule of thumb on how to deal with theft: Do nothing. If you are in store security, and you witness someone walking out the door with merchandise that is being stolen, follow the criminal out the door and, if possible, get a license plate number of the vehicle in which they are escaping — if you want to use the word “escaping.” It is called O&R as in observe and report. As a store employee, that is all you can do per rules of management. But don’t forget to smile and wave goodbye.

What have law enforcement and the Legislature done about this rampant climb in five-finger discounts? They have made it easier for the culprits by raising the limits of what you can cart off without deterrence to $1,000. What used to be gum and candy going out the door in your back pocket is now flat screen TVs and jewelry.

I remember when these people were detained, arrested and jailed. Then maybe bailed out for a hefty sum. What happened? Ultra-liberal judges? Lazy cops? Changes in laws? Or the rise in delinquents brought on by the crumbling of the American family. That is a sociological question for someone else to decipher. Let’s start with arresting shoplifters.

MOST READ
1
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
2
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
3
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
4
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
5
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the ...
LETTER: Too many Americans love guns more than children
Mark Wolfson Henderson

Unbridled support for assault weapon ownership to me means far too many Americans love their guns more than they love children. And that’s just pathetic.

People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building ...
LETTER: Street vendors cause safety concerns
Theresa Scucci Las Vegas

I recently saw a mother with a baby in a stroller fall off the curb when they couldn’t walk on the sidewalk.

More stories for you
VICTOR JOECKS: How to stop shoplifting in Las Vegas
VICTOR JOECKS: How to stop shoplifting in Las Vegas
VICTOR JOECKS: 7 times Democrats and their allies were ‘above the law’
VICTOR JOECKS: 7 times Democrats and their allies were ‘above the law’
VICTOR JOECKS: Lombardo’s discipline bill has a poison pill
VICTOR JOECKS: Lombardo’s discipline bill has a poison pill
EDITORIAL: The Culinary union’s odd crusades
EDITORIAL: The Culinary union’s odd crusades
EDITORIAL: No background checks but all the liability for landlords
EDITORIAL: No background checks but all the liability for landlords
NEVADA VIEWS: Government over the taxpayers
NEVADA VIEWS: Government over the taxpayers