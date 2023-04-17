LETTER: Stop shoplifting by arresting shoplifters

Gavel and judge

I laughed when I read Victor Joecks’ Friday commentary regarding the reasons why shoplifting is so prevalent in Las Vegas and elsewhere. The answer is simple: There is no enforcement of the law against it.

I have worked in retail security, and there is one rule of thumb on how to deal with theft: Do nothing. If you are in store security, and you witness someone walking out the door with merchandise that is being stolen, follow the criminal out the door and, if possible, get a license plate number of the vehicle in which they are escaping — if you want to use the word “escaping.” It is called O&R as in observe and report. As a store employee, that is all you can do per rules of management. But don’t forget to smile and wave goodbye.

What have law enforcement and the Legislature done about this rampant climb in five-finger discounts? They have made it easier for the culprits by raising the limits of what you can cart off without deterrence to $1,000. What used to be gum and candy going out the door in your back pocket is now flat screen TVs and jewelry.

I remember when these people were detained, arrested and jailed. Then maybe bailed out for a hefty sum. What happened? Ultra-liberal judges? Lazy cops? Changes in laws? Or the rise in delinquents brought on by the crumbling of the American family. That is a sociological question for someone else to decipher. Let’s start with arresting shoplifters.