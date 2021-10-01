LETTER: Strip union workers ready to return to work

It’s encouraging to know that union members continue to be the backbone of our community and our country.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

How refreshing to wake up on a Monday morning and read the Review-Journal story “We are ready to work: Hospitality workers march on Las Vegas Strip” by Sabrina Schnur. Members of Culinary Local 226 are the best of Las Vegas and thousands more would join in solidarity if not for the rampant union busting by casino owners.

With so much to worry about regarding the American spirit these days, it’s encouraging to know that union members continue to be the backbone of our community and our country.