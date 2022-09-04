LETTER: Student loan decision the latest in Biden’s failures.
And the list is long.
Thanks for the Tuesday editorial on yet another economic policy failure of the Biden administration.
This student loan forgiveness ranks right at the top of the many blunders by the president, including the Afghan pullout resulting in American deaths; the Southern border crisis, which the administration denies even exists; the war on energy, which could eventually cause a recession; and ignorance on fighting inflation and the higher interest costs that government, businesses and individuals will be paying based on decisions by the Treasury and the Fed that ignored the inevitable.
These decisions demonstrate a lack of intellectual capacity, the desire to socialize America and the campaign strategy to buy votes. I hope some of the 81 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 will realize that mistake and clean house in D.C.