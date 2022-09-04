LETTER: Student loan decision the latest in Biden’s failures.

In this Feb. 9, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden meets with business leaders to discuss a coronavirus relief package in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Republicans are attacking the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan. It's an all-angles attempt by the GOP to derail Biden’s top priority as it starts moving through a Congress that his party controls only narrowly. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Thanks for the Tuesday editorial on yet another economic policy failure of the Biden administration.

This student loan forgiveness ranks right at the top of the many blunders by the president, including the Afghan pullout resulting in American deaths; the Southern border crisis, which the administration denies even exists; the war on energy, which could eventually cause a recession; and ignorance on fighting inflation and the higher interest costs that government, businesses and individuals will be paying based on decisions by the Treasury and the Fed that ignored the inevitable.

These decisions demonstrate a lack of intellectual capacity, the desire to socialize America and the campaign strategy to buy votes. I hope some of the 81 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 will realize that mistake and clean house in D.C.