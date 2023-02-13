60°F
Letters

LETTER: Students largely ignore Clark County School Distric dress code

William Cuff Henderson
February 12, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety photographed in front of CP Squires Element ...
New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety photographed in front of CP Squires Elementary School in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MarcusVillagran

What do you call a rule that no one seems to follow and no one seems to care that no one is following? I call it the Clark County School District dress code.

I was a high school teacher in the district for many years. I have been subbing for the past 11 years. I think I have seen it all. The regulation calls for no skin to be visible between the top and bottom of an outfit. But it is not uncommon to see girls with six inches of skin visible.

With girls, the infractions are centered mostly around midriffs and spaghetti straps. With boys, it is mostly with sagging pants and hats or hoodies.

As our students go out into the world and seek good jobs, they will find that most companies have some sort of dress code. We do them a disservice by not holding them accountable.

Not everyone is guilty of ignoring this. But I have seen enough to know that it is pervasive.

