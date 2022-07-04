LETTER: Supreme Court needs to end race-based admissions

College admission should be based on only one criteria and that is merit.

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court made the correct decisions in overturning Roe v. Wade and expanding gun rights, it is time for it to turn its attention to Harvard’s race-based admissions policy and declare it unconstitutional.

College admission should be based on only one criteria and that is merit. Using diversity as a justification and reason for engaging in obvious reverse discrimination must not be tolerated.

Diversity is not applied when drafting an NFL or NBA player. Why should it apply to college admission?