90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Supreme Court needs to end race-based admissions

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
July 3, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. S ...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court made the correct decisions in overturning Roe v. Wade and expanding gun rights, it is time for it to turn its attention to Harvard’s race-based admissions policy and declare it unconstitutional.

College admission should be based on only one criteria and that is merit. Using diversity as a justification and reason for engaging in obvious reverse discrimination must not be tolerated.

Diversity is not applied when drafting an NFL or NBA player. Why should it apply to college admission?

MOST READ
1
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
2
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
3
Woman shoots, kills man who stabbed boyfriend at 7-Eleven, police say
Woman shoots, kills man who stabbed boyfriend at 7-Eleven, police say
4
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
5
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits a foul ball against the Kansas City Royals during the fi ...
LETTER: The Oakland A’s are poorly run
Mary Burdwell Henderson

I am as big a baseball fan as the next, but I am not willing to have a club here that has been poorly managed in their previous home.