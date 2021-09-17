86°F
Letters

LETTER: Taliban picks up pointers from our “woke” universities

Jerry Fink Las Vegas
September 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

The Taliban are going to allow women to go to universities but impose segregation as a condition of their attendance. What a concept. Where did it come from?

Could it be that the Taliban are merely emulating a number of U.S. universities and colleges that have put in place similar practices segregating dorms, classes and clubs? The only difference being that these institutions do so by race. “Back to the future” has become the present.

