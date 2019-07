A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Here we go again. More taxes for this, more taxes for that — this will only be temporary, until it isn’t. Give me a break. Government officials stink at any kind of responsible management because they don’t have to be concerned about revenue. They can always raises taxes to pay for any waste, incompetence or corruption — and they do.