Letters

LETTER: Teachers union wants the right to strike.

Curtis Williams Henderson
January 13, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
Surely this is embarrassing to professional educators. The ink isn’t even dry on the new contract between the Clark County Education Association and the Clark County School District when the teachers union begins talking about qualifying a ballot initiative that would allow teachers to strike. So apparently actually educating our children is not really in their wheelhouse. It’s more like continually trying to figure out how to get even more money out of the poor taxpayers, who have no seat at the bargaining table. Amazing thing to watch in real time.

By the way, the new contract includes almost a 20 percent raise over the next two years — something those in the private sector can only dream about.

LETTER: Hope for America?
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

The Sunday commentary “2024 Brings Hope For America” was hopelessly naive and optimistic.

LETTER: Wall Street investors buy, sell homes in Las Vegas
Peggie Davis Las Vegas

The idea that a “corporate” landlord can tie up 264 houses for rental properties in town when more than 8,000 people are homeless — including couples with children — turns my stomach upside down.

LETTER: Donald Trump should exit the stage
David Wandel Las Vegas

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment clearly prohibits anyone who “engages in insurrection” from ever holding office.

LETTER: Raiders season comes to a close
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

It’s obvious that work continues to be required to field a winning team, but celebrating a below .500 season seems a little odd.

LETTER: NV Energy must be rolling in our dough
Brian Freymueller Las Vegas

How do company officials justify raising my rates when they’re spending my money to sponsor the Golden Knights’ power play?

