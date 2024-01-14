LETTER: Teachers union wants the right to strike.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Surely this is embarrassing to professional educators. The ink isn’t even dry on the new contract between the Clark County Education Association and the Clark County School District when the teachers union begins talking about qualifying a ballot initiative that would allow teachers to strike. So apparently actually educating our children is not really in their wheelhouse. It’s more like continually trying to figure out how to get even more money out of the poor taxpayers, who have no seat at the bargaining table. Amazing thing to watch in real time.

By the way, the new contract includes almost a 20 percent raise over the next two years — something those in the private sector can only dream about.