Letters

LETTER: Teaching CRT to kids is a mistake

Matthew Bernard Las Vegas
January 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

I found John Stossel’s Thursday column on critical race theory (CRT) to be an enlightening message to parents who are concerned about their children’s education. His interviewee, Asra Nomani, was entirely accurate in her presentation of CRT content being utilized in K-12 education. Any reasonable person would be concerned about such nefarious ideas impugned into malleable young minds.

But I disagree with Mr. Stossel’s admonition that CRT should not be banned from schools. CRT is not a stand-alone subject such as math, biology or history. It is more akin to a comprehensive ideology through which all of reality is to be interpreted. A highly theoretical discipline grounded in postmodern and neo-Marxist thought, CRT attempts to explain the nature of reality through the singular lens of race. Consequently, CRT infects virtually every single academic subject, including math and the sciences.

CRT is more like a secular religion or cult, the sole purpose of which is to indoctrinate children into becoming “social justice” activists. This is not what education should be about and why CRT should have no place in K-12 schools.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The center recen ...
LETTER: Thoughts on the Las Vegas homeless problem
Donna Coleman Henderson

I’ve done a lot of volunteering in Nevada and, in my opinion, trying to “fix” the homeless situation is like playing whack-a-mole in an arcade.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Interstate 15 is becoming a hazard zone
Richard Hentges Mesquite

During my past two trips to Las Vegas I discovered that, prior to reaching mile marker 80, you get run over if you go any slower than 80 mph.