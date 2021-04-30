LETTER: Testing President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

All new presidents are tested by America’s enemies. China is threatening Taiwan and is stealing the South China Sea. Russia took the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine in 2014 and is now threatening eastern Ukraine and trying to control part of the Black Sea. North Korea is shooting off new weapons while Iran is making more enriched uranium. They want to see the U.S. response.

Let’s hope the response is more than talk. Talk doesn’t work against strong and determined adversaries.