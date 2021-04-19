LETTER: That horrible mask

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

So the governor is turning over opening “metrics” to local authorities and authorizing 100 percent opening on June 1. No more social distancing for all activities. To my knowledge the social distancing edict isn’t what people objected to. It’s having to wear that horrible mask.

I’d be willing to maintain any distance from people if I didn’t have to wear the stupid thing. I’ve had both injections and, according to the science, am no longer in danger of either catching or transmitting the disease. A better idea would be to turn over the mask wearing decision to individual businesses, as is happening in many other states.