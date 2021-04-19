67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: That horrible mask

Steve Bayliff Las Vegas
April 18, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

So the governor is turning over opening “metrics” to local authorities and authorizing 100 percent opening on June 1. No more social distancing for all activities. To my knowledge the social distancing edict isn’t what people objected to. It’s having to wear that horrible mask.

I’d be willing to maintain any distance from people if I didn’t have to wear the stupid thing. I’ve had both injections and, according to the science, am no longer in danger of either catching or transmitting the disease. A better idea would be to turn over the mask wearing decision to individual businesses, as is happening in many other states.

MOST READ
1
$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino
$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino
2
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
Raiders getting ready to welcome back young linebacker
3
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley
4
Protest against police killings ends peacefully on Las Vegas Strip
Protest against police killings ends peacefully on Las Vegas Strip
5
Artist killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run was father of 5
Artist killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run was father of 5
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden is the master of deception
Don Perry Las Vegas

A true magician knows that, for an act to be successful, it has to have a moment of diversion. President Joe Biden incorporates this tactic in every political decision.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Ted Cruz and ‘woke corporations’
Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas

All of a sudden the same corporations that gave financial support to the GOP are now “woke corporations”?

Then-President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National ...
LETTER: The experts make mistakes
Reid Grosky Las Vegas

Victor Joecks had quite a list in his Wednesday column of errors by the coronavirus experts. But he might have missed a big one.