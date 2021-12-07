LETTER: The abuses of indigeneous children

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thank you for your important article on Nevada’s disgraceful involvement regarding the treatment of indigenous children, i.e. the Stewart Indian School (Sunday Review-Journal). I was slightly aware of this situation on a national level, but your column brought it vividly home directly to Nevada. Both the Review-Journal and Gov. Steve Sisolak have provided important awareness to this disgrace. I look forward to your follow-up articles regarding this subject.