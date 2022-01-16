LETTER: The ‘anti-everything’ complainers
Perhaps they should look in the mirror.
I keep reading complaints about medical staff shortages, COVID-19 infections, inflation, supply problems, businesses being hurt by the pandemic and of the pandemic not being contained by the administration. Most of these cmplaints come from those who are against mandatory mask-wearing, vaccinations and restrictions on assembling in close quarters. Perhaps when the “anti-everything” individuals are pointing their fingers at those responsible they should first look in the mirror.