48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: The ‘anti-everything’ complainers

Arthur Timm Las Vegas
January 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

I keep reading complaints about medical staff shortages, COVID-19 infections, inflation, supply problems, businesses being hurt by the pandemic and of the pandemic not being contained by the administration. Most of these cmplaints come from those who are against mandatory mask-wearing, vaccinations and restrictions on assembling in close quarters. Perhaps when the “anti-everything” individuals are pointing their fingers at those responsible they should first look in the mirror.

MOST READ
1
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
Take a look at the extreme ends of Las Vegas’ housing market
2
Raiders get Strip sendoff to Cincinnati
Raiders get Strip sendoff to Cincinnati
3
Betting line on Raiders-Bengals moves again hours before kickoff
Betting line on Raiders-Bengals moves again hours before kickoff
4
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders vs. Bengals in wild-card playoff
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders vs. Bengals in wild-card playoff
5
NBC exhumes Ted Binion case on ‘Dateline’ episode
NBC exhumes Ted Binion case on ‘Dateline’ episode
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The center recen ...
LETTER: Thoughts on the Las Vegas homeless problem
Donna Coleman Henderson

I’ve done a lot of volunteering in Nevada and, in my opinion, trying to “fix” the homeless situation is like playing whack-a-mole in an arcade.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Interstate 15 is becoming a hazard zone
Richard Hentges Mesquite

During my past two trips to Las Vegas I discovered that, prior to reaching mile marker 80, you get run over if you go any slower than 80 mph.