LETTER: The A’s stadium design

Re: “A’s Las Vegas ballpark: What’s left to do before construction on the Strip can begin?” (Mick Akers, Dec. 30 Review-Journal):

If you look at the artist renderings, the new A’s stadium will either be the most hitter-friendly park, with very little foul ball territory, or it will be a nightmare for hitters who will have to stare into the Strip and the open outfield sky.

All ballparks have their quirks, such as the changing wind at Yankee Stadium, the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park or the occasional swarm of midges at Progressive Field in Cleveland. But for a hefty price tag of $1.75 billion, let’s hope someone considered batter visibility in Las Vegas.