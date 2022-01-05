LETTER: The Bail Project is shocked that guy they released was arrested for a felony

The only person “shocked” to hear about Rashawn Gaston-Anderson’s alleged behavior is Cameron Pipe of The Bail Project, which assisted in his bail.

(Getty Images)

Considering that Rashawn Gaston-Anderson had three felony convictions in the past three years in three different states and was arrested twice within a 48-hour period here in Las Vegas last month, it appears — realistically — that the only person “shocked” to hear about his alleged behavior is Cameron Pipe of The Bail Project, which assisted in his bail.

One wonders what the judge was taking into account when he allowed a chump change $3,000 bail on his last beef — and why he wasn’t in prison for repeated parole violations to begin with. Gaston-Anderson is a 23-year-old career criminal — his choice. Time to get him off the streets.