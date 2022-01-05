41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: The Bail Project is shocked that guy they released was arrested for a felony

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
January 4, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Considering that Rashawn Gaston-Anderson had three felony convictions in the past three years in three different states and was arrested twice within a 48-hour period here in Las Vegas last month, it appears — realistically — that the only person “shocked” to hear about his alleged behavior is Cameron Pipe of The Bail Project, which assisted in his bail.

One wonders what the judge was taking into account when he allowed a chump change $3,000 bail on his last beef — and why he wasn’t in prison for repeated parole violations to begin with. Gaston-Anderson is a 23-year-old career criminal — his choice. Time to get him off the streets.

MOST READ
1
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
2
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
3
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
4
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
5
Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location
Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Masks aren’t doing the job
Roger Maly Henderson

The Saturday Review-Journal front page proclaims record COVID cases for Nevada — proof that the mandatory mask mandate is not effective against the spread.

Former Sen. Harry Reid. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
LETTER: Harry Reid elicited strong emotions
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

Harry served Nevada well, and his influence on the state Democratic Party will linger on for a long time.