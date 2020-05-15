77°F
Letters

LETTER: The benefits of unionism

Chip Henry Las Vegas
May 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Monday editorial, “Worker freedom leads to plummeting union rolls”: I am deeply saddened by this point of view because, in the end, all the Supreme Court’s Janus ruling does is let a bunch of freeloading people collect the benefits that unions bring, tangible or nontangible.

The unions do more than most people realize. In terms of wages, if not for my union, I would lose a lot more annual income then I pay in dues. It’s a no-brainer. If people don’t want to be a part of something, then they shouldn’t reap the rewards. America works best when you say “union yes.”

