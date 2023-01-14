LETTER: The best deterrent to crime?

(Getty Images)

After reading Jim Fett’s recent letter on crime (“Hard or soft?”), I failed to see the point of listing all those stats about U.S. incarceration. If I didn’t read the whole letter, I surely would have thought that the last sentence was a hilarious joke. He cites some “forum” suggesting a look at toxic masculinity and alcohol as key issues for our policymakers when it comes to crime prevention. Does Mr. Fett suggest that we treat criminals like European socialist utopia Norway? Should they get their own condo, recording studio and yoga center?

Criminals, especially hardcore ones, should be shown as much sympathy by courts and juries as they showed to their victims. That’s the best deterrent. Period.