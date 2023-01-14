49°F
Letters

LETTER: The best deterrent to crime?

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
January 13, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
After reading Jim Fett’s recent letter on crime (“Hard or soft?”), I failed to see the point of listing all those stats about U.S. incarceration. If I didn’t read the whole letter, I surely would have thought that the last sentence was a hilarious joke. He cites some “forum” suggesting a look at toxic masculinity and alcohol as key issues for our policymakers when it comes to crime prevention. Does Mr. Fett suggest that we treat criminals like European socialist utopia Norway? Should they get their own condo, recording studio and yoga center?

Criminals, especially hardcore ones, should be shown as much sympathy by courts and juries as they showed to their victims. That’s the best deterrent. Period.

LETTER: Funding Nevada's public schools
Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas

In his Jan. 8 commentary on Nevada school funding, Victor Joecks tells us we have decades of evidence that additional funding does not help the state’s public schools improve outcomes. That is wrong.

(Review-Journal file)
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
Terri Perkins Las Vegas

If Nevada DMV officials need motorists to use online and kiosk services, why would they make a senior citizen with failing eyesight go to the DMV to turn in his driver’s license to obtain a Real ID?

