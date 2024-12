LETTER: The Colorado River condundrum

Today’s policymakers and water managers would do well to remember that their predecessors developed public works to meet future demand.

FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday, June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The beef over Colorado River supply is saddening when you consider that humans use less than 1 percent of Earth’s water (Sunday Review-Journal). Today’s policymakers and water managers would do well to remember that their predecessors developed public works to meet future demand. They didn’t take water away from existing consumers.