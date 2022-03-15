62°F
LETTER: The Fed fiddles while we burn

Paul Gary Las Vegas
March 14, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Richard Drew
AP Photo/Richard Drew

As inflation for groceries gets close to 10 percent, gasoline is $5 a gallon and rents and housing are at unaffordable rates for the middle-class and poor, the Fed has done nothing, simply waiting for its ridiculous meetings to discuss new interest policies.

The wealthy’s puppet, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, is talking a quarter-point interest increase to start. Huh? Any businessperson knows that waiting is a disaster when there is a problem and that slow, multiple increases don’t address the problem and just exacerbate it.

Wake up. Address inflation head-on, raise rates to 2 percent, put some interest money into the pockets of the middle class and stop worrying how much money the wealthy will pay for their extravagances. And do not give Mr. Powell a second term.

